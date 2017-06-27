Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Is Bedridden, Surrounded by Friends and Creditors

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is doomed. Its passing into bankruptcy seems like only a matter of time.

SHLD stock is like a character from The Walking Dead, popping 6% on a short squeeze but down more than 40% since mid-April and plunging rapidly.

The curtain could fall next month, after the risk of a “fraudulent conveyance” charge of real estate to Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG ), its real estate investment trust, passes. Sears Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: SRSC ), in which Sears holds 12% and CEO Eddie Lampert 45%, is likely to go first.

The main reason bankruptcy hasn’t happened yet is that Lampert is trying not to go down with the ship. Seritage is part of that planning. So is his becoming Sears’ biggest lender. There are rumors he could even take the company private. Watch for the captain’s lifeboat going over the side, then get out of the way, seems the order of the day.

Wall Street Deathwatch

While former customers write their Sears obituaries and headquarters staff pack boxes, more heartless types are looking at what else may die with Sears.

Mall store closings can mean big defaults on Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS), commercial mortgage loans, as whole shopping malls go down when their anchors die.

When mall anchors close, they take other stores with them. The bankruptcies of Payless Inc (NYSE: PSS ) and The Gymboree Corporation (NASDAQ: GYMB ) stem, at least in part, from mall closings.

Any company whose stock is attached to the survival of the mainstream mall seems to be at risk in the present environment.

New Sears Openings?

Despite all this, there are some new Sears stores opening.

The new stores are small, located in rural communities, they don’t always carry the Sears name, and some are operated like franchises. In the border town of Pharr, Texas, a new Sears Appliances and Mattresses store opened just last week, complete with a ribbon-cutting and giveaways.

A former Sears auto center was recently re-opened in San Antonio as a DieHard Auto Center, selling maintenance plans, pushing vehicle evaluations and basic repairs.

By minimizing or eliminating the Sears name, going into underserved areas, and partnering with local businessmen, there may be a new chapter opening. But, not every Sears is even a Sears.

