Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Has One More Nail in Its Coffin – Real Estate

At this point, it’s hard to see the bull case for Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) as anything but an asset play. There hasn’t been a successful bull case for Sears stock, to be sure.

Sears has declined about 95% from 2007 highs. But what possibility there is of any value in SHLD stock largely comes down to the company’s real estate, in particular.

If the company can stabilize the Sears and Kmart businesses — somehow — then it can sell or lease back those properties, pay off debt and hopefully have enough left for shareholders.

To be clear, I don’t believe in that bull case, and bankruptcy is a very real possibility here. The business isn’t stabilizing, for one. Same-store sales declined over 7% in fiscal 2016 (ending January 2017), including a 9%-plus drop at Sears. Comps fell nearly 12% in the company’s disappointing first quarter. As a result, the company is closing more stores, in an effort to shrink its footprint and cut expenses.

The weakness of the business aside, however, there’s another, less covered, problem for SHLD stock. The value of retail real estate is falling quickly. That erosion has collapsed a key pillar of the long-term plan to create some value for Sears stock holders. From here, it looks like the final nail in the Sears Holdings coffin.

Retail Real Estate Weakness and Sears Stock

The same weakness seen in stocks of retailers across the board has made it way to retail space owners. Major retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) have seen significant valuation declines over the past year:

The last on the list, Seritage, of course is a major lessee to Sears, and owns 224 Kmart and Sears properties. And while its relative strength may seem like good news for the portfolio that Sears still owns, SRG has become one of the market’s most-shorted stocks, as a proxy for shorting SHLD.

And overall, there are two clear trends in the performance of retail REITs. One is that retail real estate valuations are coming down. With companies including Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ), Sears rival J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ), among many others, closing stores, retail real estate looks dangerous. That brings down the value of the still-owned real estate that was supposed to at least help Sears pay off its growing debt and at most provide real upside for SHLD stock.

The second problem is that the worse the property, the worse the declines. SPG and GGP tend far more toward upmarket “Class A” malls than WPG. WPG at this point now trades at just five times funds from operations (FFO), against 15 to 16 times for SPG and GGP. Yet Sears has sold or mortgaged its best properties.

What’s left has lost a lot of value. That’s a huge problem for Sears stock.

