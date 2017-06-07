Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Is a Predetermined Train Wreck

As a financial analyst, I consider Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) a “LeBron James” stock. Like James dunking on some fool, an analysis on SHLD stock writes itself. It’s automatic.

Still, a job has to be done, so let’s go over the reasons why Sears is such a no-brainer sell.

When analysts discuss the embattled retail sector in the passive, ambiguous voice, rest assured that they mean Sears. They are talking about Sears. They’re thinking about empty Sears stores and Sears location closures, like the additional 66 shutterings a source revealed yesterday. This is a company that is first to mind when it comes to retail bearishness.

If you’re a bullish speculator, joy is often short-lived. For instance, on April 19, I stated that the rally in SHLD stock was “pure fantasy.” The next day, Sears lost a little more than 2%, and it has been a bloodbath ever since. I further confirmed the ugliness by going for the double. On May 12 — which was a Friday — I cautioned people to get out. The following Monday, Sears stock dropped by more than 12%.

Shall we make it three in a row?

Lampert Has Lost It

I’m obviously not suggesting that I have a lock on how Sears will react. It’s simply that Sears shares are consistently untrustworthy, and when your business is going under, you have to bet on the downside.

When you make so many bearish forecasts and they all make you look like a genius, you have to ask yourself: Are you so smart, or is Sears so obviously terrible?

It’s probably the latter.

Let’s look at management. CEO Eddie Lampert “blasted the media on Wednesday for ‘unfairly singling out‘ the company over the past decade and blamed “irresponsible” coverage for the retailer’s woes” a while back. Perhaps he has forgotten the drama that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) endured, or more recently, questions about luxury mall Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ).

InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley was the first to question Lampert’s sanity, addressing the sunken cost angle. But there’s a PR perspective, too. As a business leader, you never, ever blame others for your problems. Doing so makes you look small, petty and pathetic.

Lampert has bigger problems to worry about than his image, however.

The problem is, Lampert is full of complaints, and the occasional lip service to turning the company around, but legitimate and feasible turnaround strategies are few and far between.

Most times, Lampert would be better off saying “no comment” than opening his mouth for anything else.

SHLD Stock Is a Fundamental and Technical Mess

Even a look at the most basic numbers behind Sears shows just how hopeless the situation is.

Revenues have been on the decline for the better part of the past decade, and they’re off by more than a third over the past three years alone, to a paltry $22 billion. Earnings are long absent, and losses are just accelerating. A net loss of $1.37 billion back in 2013 blimped to a $2.22 billion deficit last year.

Cash is at $236 million. Total debt is at $4.3 billion. The only cash flow is out.

Next Page