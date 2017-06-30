The REAL Losers in Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock’s Demise

Don’t for a second think that Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) CEO Eddie Lampert is going to be the big loser when the department store’s retail operations eventually fade to black.

Far from it. And it won’t be those currently holding SHLD stock other than Lampert and Bruce Fairholme, who together own 80% of the company.

InvestorPlace.com’s Laura Hoy reminded us of this fact in her June 22 piece about Lampert’s legacy.

“Not only has Lampert been personally financing Sears’ slow and painful decline, but he has also been profiting from it as well,” wrote Hoy. “His hedge fun bought quite a bit of SHLD real estate to create a real estate investment trust called Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) two years ago. Lampert also owns nearly 50% of SHLD’s secured debt.”

As Hoy pointed out in a previous article in March, the fact that Lampert has half of Sears’ secured debt is significant because it means he’ll be able to set the terms, to a certain extent, of Sears’ eventual bankruptcy.

When all is said and done, and Lampert and Fairholme lose 100% of their SHLD stock, the chances are good that they will have insulated themselves from significant losses through the secured debt and asset sales to Seritage.

Don’t feel sorry for either of them. They’ll be okay.

Sears Canada Bankruptcy

Once upon a time, Sears held majority control of Sears Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: SRSC ). Then, in 2014, SHLD sold 40 million shares in a rights offering which raised $380 million for the parent but reduced its ownership stake from 51% to 12%, with Eddie Lampert’s investment company holding 45.3%.

Last week, Sears Canada entered bankruptcy protection, and while the laws are slightly different in Canada, the ultimate result is 59 stores out of 255 are closing, and 2,900 people are losing their jobs, many of whom have been with the department store for 25 years or more.

Not only are employees being terminated, but Sears Canada is refusing to pay severance to those affected. Also, it has asked the courts in Ontario to allow it to stop contributing to its defined pension plan and suspend paying benefits to 18,000 former employees.

That’s a huge amount of corporate responsibility flushed down the toilet — and you can bet there is going to be more pain once Sears Canada emerges from bankruptcy protection.

