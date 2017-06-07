Sears Store Closings 2017: 16 More Locations Added to the List

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is closing 16 additional Sears stores and 49 Kmart locations, most to be shuttered by September. The new closures brings the total to 180 from the list the retailer announced earlier this year.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, had no immediate comment on closings, according to various media reports. News of the latest round of closures was first reported by Business Insider.

Once America’s most well-known and respected retailers, the latest closings will reduce the number of Sears’ stores to about 1,200, down from 2,073 as recently as five years ago. Sears announced in January it was planning to close down 42 of its locations — considered non-profitable stores — this year in an effort to “increase its financial flexibility and improve long-term operating performance.”

In March, SHLD stock dropped more than 12% after the company disclosed in a SEC filing that there was substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operations unless it could increase its borrowing and tap cash from assets. The shares are down slightly more than 1% this morning in pre-market trading.

The following Sears have been reportedly added to the January list:

Chico, CA, store 2048

Dalton, GA, store 2615

Biloxi, MS, store 2256

Asheboro, NC, store 2645

Minot, ND, store 2152

Vineland, NJ, store 2374

Columbus, OH, store 1150

Elyria, OH, store 1310

Columbus, OH, store 1370

Franklin, OH, store 2940

Midwest City, OK, store 1261

Richmond, VA, store 1445

Columbia, SC, store 1525

Texarkana, TX, store 2567

Sherman, TX, store 2627

St. George, UT, store 2220

Additionally, the following Sears Auto Center locations have been added to the list of planned closings:

Elyria, OH, store 6060

Midwest City, OK, store 6509

Columbia, SC, store 6013

Texarkana, TX, store 6739

Sherman, TX, store 6929

St. George, UT, store 2653

Richmond, VA, store 7505

The following Kmart stores have also been added to the list of stores to be shuttered this year: