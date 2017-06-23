Sears Stores Closing List 2017: 20 More Locations Added

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is adding more locations to its Sears stores closing list 2017.

The new additions to the Sears stores closing list 2017 include 20 locations across 13 states. Some states, such as New York and Ohio, are being hit worse than others when it comes to stores closing down. This brings the total number of Sears Holdings Corp stores closing in 2017 to 265.

Here are the new locations on the Sears stores closing list 2017.

8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fla.

1601 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, Ill.

9701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kan.

5715 Johnston Street, Lafayette, Los Angeles, Calif.

4575 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, Calif.

126 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, Md.

17318 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown, Md.

32123 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, Mich.

14250 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, Minn.

1640 Route 22, Watchung, N.J.

1425 Central Avenue, Albany, N.Y.

4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, N.Y.

601-635 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, N.Y.

7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, Ohio

6950 W 130th Street, Middleburg Heights, Ohio

3408 W Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio

650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, R.I.

300 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, Texas

9570 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas

5200 South 76th Street, Greendale, Wis.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new additions to the Sears stores closing list 2017.

Sears Holdings Corp closing stores is part of its continuing fall. The stock got a bump earlier this year after the sale of the Craftsman brand, but it is still struggling. There is even talk that SHLD may be considering bankruptcy within the next year.

SHLD stock was up 1% as of Friday morning, but is down 25% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.