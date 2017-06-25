Just one quarter ago, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) crossed the $300-per-share mark. Now, shares seem bound to hit $400 very soon. TSLA stock continues to ride a wave of positive momentum, driven by analyst upgrades and general market enthusiasm.

However, more bearish indicators continue to pile up. Among them, the price of gas is sliding, and combined with the threat of reduced subsidies for electric vehicles, it could serve as a one-two punch for Tesla’s pricing competitiveness. On top of that, the company’s Autopilot safety record is coming under fire.

Will these accumulating flaws finally put the brakes on Tesla’s stock price?

Cons of TSLA Stock

Autopilot Issues: Tesla appears to be having serious issues with its autopilot roll out. Six months after the debut of Autopilot 2.0, it’s unclear whether the new version has even reached parity with original Autopilot. The company’s claims that autopilot is now “smooth as silk” still seem dubious.

And the company is getting bad press on the accident front.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report on a deadly crash from last year. The NTSB said the man who perished was driving with his hands off the wheel for extended periods despite the software advising him to take control. Subsequently, Tesla updated its software so that it disables Autopilot if the driver ignores audible warnings. In any case, the report didn’t settle well.

Shortly thereafter, Tesla’s head of software left the firm, saying: “Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all.” He had worked for Tesla for just six months, raising further questions about how autopilot software is developing.

Gas Prices Slumping: The price of crude oil has dropped sharply in recent weeks. NYMEX crude started the year around $54/barrel, however it has fallen to just $43 today. This, in turn, has led to a sharp decline in the price of gasoline.

RBOB gas, the traded commodity, has fallen from $1.68 to $1.42 year-to-date. The price paid at the pump is higher, due to taxation and other added costs. However the underlying gas price has dropped more than 25 cents and that swings the value proposition toward conventional vehicles and away from electric ones.

As long as oil continues to slide, cheap gasoline will cause auto buyers to favor standard gas-powered engines.

Subsidy Phase-Outs: Tesla still relies heavily on subsidies to motivate potential buyers. Particularly with gas prices already low and declining further, electric vehicles benefit greatly from tax breaks. However, governments may shrink or end these over time.

In Denmark, for example, the government previously exempted electric vehicles from a punishing auto import tax. In 2016, following the rule change, Tesla sales in that country plunged from 2,738 vehicles to just 176. That’s a 94% decline, and one that should scare TSLA stock owners.

To be fair, that’s a dramatic example, and most markets that reduce or eliminate subsidies won’t see such drastic effects. However, the underlying threat is real. It goes without saying that Tesla should have low expectations for federal subsidies from a Trump-led government, though some states will be happy to keep large subsidies. Denmark could be the canary that warns of more trouble in Europe as well.

Despite that continent’s more progressive positions on climate change and other environmental issues, they occasionally make cost-cutting driven decisions as well. A move by several European countries to slash solar subsidies a few years ago hampered that industry.

