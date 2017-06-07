Should You Buy Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) investors have had cause for celebration lately. Tesla stock has soared above $300/share, earning profits and putting the skeptics in their place. A huge new price target out last week is just the latest cause for excitement.

Behind the optimism, however, dark clouds remain. Waymo is shaping up to be a serious threat. It could end up being a game changer for Tesla stock, in fact. And the company’s well-known cash burn problems haven’t let up either.

That said, Tesla is a well-known short, and it may not be a good one for several reasons. Let’s look at the various pros and cons for Tesla stock as it nears new all-time highs.

Tesla Stock Cons

Waymo Threat: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has a serious competitor to Tesla. A recent note from Morgan Stanley suggests that Waymo has a standalone value of $70 billion. Tesla, it’s worth remembering, currently has a market cap of just $50 billion.

What explains the superior valuation? Morgan Stanley assumes that Waymo will take 1% of total global miles driven by 2030, and earn $1.25 per mile in revenues. That revenue rate seems quite high, unless a nasty bout of inflation comes along between now and then. Getting 1% of the market would be achievable, though. In fact, they could potentially get more. And if Waymo partners with Lyft, it could really become a strong competitor. A standalone Waymo could really ding Tesla’s perceived competitive advantage.

Self-Driving Technology Deficit: For all the excitement Tesla’s self-driving system has generated, it badly lags several competitors in ability. CNBC published an article recently describing how Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is “panicking” because it is so far behind Waymo in tech.

CNBC cited data showing that Waymo-powered vehicles make it more than 5,000 miles autonomously per time that the software has to disengage from piloting the vehicle. Ford came in third, at 196 miles per disengagement. BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY ) came in second, with a respectable 638. However, all seriously trail Waymo. Tesla, rather lamentably, scored just 3 miles per disengagement. This data does come from a small sample size, and surely Tesla will fare better in the future. Still, it’s an ominous piece of data, particularly given the potential valuation Waymo could score as a standalone company.

Working Conditions: Tesla got hit with some nasty publicity last week. The worker’s rights group Worksafe published a report suggesting that in 2015, workers suffered injuries more frequently at Tesla’s Fremont factory significantly more often than the accident rate for the industry as a whole. Tesla responded, saying that it previously had workplace safety issues as it was ramping up production, but that these have now been resolved. Regardless, it came as an added blow.

The Guardian recently reported on safety conditions at the same factory, suggesting that numerous workers have been passing out or having seizures there. For a normal company, this sort of story probably wouldn’t get much traction. But Tesla has an image to maintain with the sorts of consumers who would find working conditions to be important.

