Should You Buy Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Stock?

It’s been a rough stretch for the retail industry lately. All around the country, brick-and-mortar stores are cutting their workforces, closing their doors, and succumbing to the pressure of e-commerce.

Nevertheless, a few retail giants — like iconic American brand Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) — are hanging in there.

Walmart remains the country’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, but it owes much of its recent success to the adaption of non-traditional techniques, including a large-scale investment in its online business. Investors are rewarding Walmart for its success in the face of a brutal retail landscape, and shares of the company have gained more than 15% year-to-date.

Of course, that’s quite the climb for any retail stock. And as this stock continues to trade near its 52-week high, it makes sense that some investors might worry whether WMT has entered into “overbought” territory.

So should you still be buying WMT on the back of its strong momentum, or is now the time to consider selling? Let’s start by digging into some of the fundamentals.

First, let’s hone in on Walmart’s recent e-commerce growth.

As mentioned, the company has really doubled down on its online efforts, pumping serious cash into developing this unit. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will always remain the e-commerce king, but a healthier online presence actually gives Walmart one specific advantage in its war against online retail’s royalty.

As we are beginning to see, Walmart can leverage its worldwide brick-and-mortar locations to provide delivery services that Amazon simply can’t. Take China, for example.

Through its partnership with JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: JD ), Walmart offers one-hour delivery in the Asian country (also read: Walmart is Crushing Amazon in China).

Walmart is also testing out a new delivery service that utilizes its in-store workers to boost its e-commerce business. In certain markets, the company is exploring the idea of letting employees make same-day deliveries on their way home from work (also read: Wal-Mart New Delivery Program to Retain Store Workers).

Nevertheless, we can see that these e-commerce investments, along with other costly initiatives like price promotions, are cutting into Walmart’s bottom line. Our current consensus estimates are calling for a nice 2% bump in total sales this year, but we’re only expecting to see EPS growth of 0.78%.

Furthermore, Walmart is only a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. This is primarily because of its mixed earnings estimate revision activity:

Based on the above snapshot of the recent estimate revisions we’ve seen, it’s clear to see that there has been little agreement on the company’s current-quarter and next-quarter earnings. This has resulted in stagnant Zacks Consensus Estimates over the last 60 days.

Next Page