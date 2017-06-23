Snapchat Update: Parents Have Safety Concerns Over New Snap Map Feature

Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP ) new Snapchat update has some parents worried for their kids.

The new Snapchat update is called “Snap Map” and it lets users share images on a map that can be seen by others. The map is accurate enough to determine and person’s location and this is causing some parents to worry about the feature.

The new Snapchat update came out on Wednesday and parents are already calling it “dangerous.” Some schools have also sent out warnings to parents about the Snap Map feature. Snap Inc says that parents that don’t want their kids to use the feature can turn it off.

Those that want to turn off Snap Map only have to follow a few steps. The first is to bring up the new feature. Once there, users can click on the settings gear in the upper right-hand corner. In the settings is an option called “Ghost Mode” that users can select to turn off location services, reports BBC News.

Here are some comments concerning the new Snapchat update from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users.