Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Is a Value in Disguise

Like fellow natural gas rival Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN ) hasn’t exactly had a banner couple of years. The slowdown in drilling activity and prices back in 2015 caused SWN stock to crater. Only to rebound again last year as prices for crude oil and natural gas took off.

Source: Shutterstock

But like CHK, Southwestern Energy has spent much of this year riding a roller coaster. And the name of that ride also happens to be debt.

For investors, the situation at SWN mirrors very closely that of Chesapeake. The question now is whether Southwestern can overcome much of its debt woes to be worthy of a portfolio position. Considering its strength of assets, it just may.

High Debts, Low Prices

The story is a familiar one in the energy sector — especially during the last decade of boom and bust. A firm takes on more and more debt to fuel its expansion projects. That high debt load isn’t so much an issue as cash flows from its drilling activities, and production is more than able to pay for the interest expense.

The problem was that prices for all manner of energy — natural gas and crude oil — cratered back in 2015 on the back of high supplies. For Southwestern, that was a kick to the face and its wallet. It struggled hard to keep making its debt payments — much like CHK. That sent shares of SWN stock down about 75% for all of 2015.

With natural gas prices rising throughout much of last year, Southwestern Energy executed decent balance sheet reductions. That included paying down debt and renegotiating deals with many of the pipeline operators — like Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB ) — that it uses. The firm also sold plenty of non-core assets to smaller shale players to raise cash.

All of this seemed to help SWN’s fortunes and was really driven by the increase in natural gas prices. When prices for crude oil and natural gas took a turn for the worse this year, Southwestern was once again on the chopping block.

And again, debt is kind of the issue for SWN stock holders.

Despite its efforts to clear and remove much of the debt from its balance sheet, Southwestern Energy’s debt-equity ratio currently sits at whopping 362%. To put that into perspective, top-notch rival Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC ) has a debt-equity ratio of around 67. Even beleaguered Encana Corp (USA) (NYSE: ECA ) clocks in at only 88%.

That high debt-equity level and nearly $6 billion worth of debt on its balance sheet have once again caused investors to be a tad bit nervous when it comes to SWN stock.

