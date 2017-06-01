Starbucks Debuts Ombre Pink Drink

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) customers can now order the Ombre Pink Drink from its menu.

Source: Shutterstock

The Ombre Pink Drink from Starbucks is a mix of Cool Lime Refresher and coconut milk, with a bit of passion iced tea to top it off. The item started showing up at stores in April, but it is now an official menu item that will be around all year long.

While the Ombre Pink Drink may seem new to some, fans of Starbucks will know it as the pink drink that caught customers’ eyes last Spring. It was a creation of customers and quickly became known as one of the items on the chain’s secret menu.

The original pink drink created by customers isn’t quite the same as the one sold by Starbucks. It uses Strawberry Acai Refresher and coconut milk to get the signature look. If the new Ombre Pink Drink doesn’t suit you, the original pink drink can always still be ordered from the secret menu, reports Business Insider.

The Ombre Pink Drink from Starbucks is available in multiple sizes and it starts at $3.85. The largest version of the drink will cost customers $4.05.