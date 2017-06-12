For Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock, Steady Might as Well Mean Sell

Buying Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) shares, or any of the other major banking firms, was a no-brainer last year. With then-candidate Donald Trump being unexpectedly victorious, BAC stock surged on the back of his campaign promises. Although the nation was expecting a much different outcome, the markets at least consoled themselves that Trump was pro-business.

Between the election and the end of 2016, Bank of America shares gained an impressive 30%. Its peers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) achieved similar results.

Demonstrating the extent of Trump’s “Midas touch,” even scandal-ridden Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) enjoyed an outsized leapfrogging. Really, investors that bought any bellwether stocks appreciated the “Trump effect.”

But in 2017, the markets have more questions than answers. BAC stock is only up roughly 7% year-to-date, and that’s largely the good news for the banking sector. Only BofA and Citigroup are decidedly positive for the year. Wells Fargo is under water and JPMorgan is basically flat.

What’s especially concerning about the big banks is that their technical posture indicates pensiveness. After accruing their immediate post-election momentum, and a little bump-up during the spring season, BAC stock and company have nowhere to go. Many investors are unsure about the economy. Others don’t like President Trump’s leadership.

I think InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth best captured the confusing sentiment surrounding Bank of America. In his view, BofA is a buy, a hold … and a sell!

Good News Doesn’t Translate for BAC Stock

I completely understand the arguments for either buying or holding onto BAC stock. The firm is a massive entity, and as long as the economy keeps ticking, and interest rates keep rising, Bank of America should do very well for itself.

At the same time, I’m not convinced that the tailwinds will continue blowing in BAC’s favor. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries have been declining since mid-December of last year. We saw a momentary lift in the interest rate in mid-March, which raised hopes for all bank stocks. However, that boost was not to be, and now, people are wondering about firms like BofA.

At least, they should be worried. Overall, analyst consensus is positive for BAC stock. According to InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley, folks need to be patient with Bank of America.

