Steam Summer Sale 2017: When It Starts, What to Expect

A Steam summer sale is happening over the coming weeks.

The popular gaming engine is offering some of its most attractive titles at a discount starting today, Thursday, June 22. You can access the various offers that will be available as part of the Steam summer sale 2017 for two weeks as it will end on Wednesday, July 5.

You will have to check out the service to see how much of a discount you can get on a particular game. There are four discount brackets that you can access, depending on how old the game is: 40% off, 50%, 75% or 90%.

Since the deal lasts for two weeks, you will have access to a slew of different games on each day as Steam plans on adding new deals each day. You can keep track of the games available through the deal if you download the Steam app for mobile, which exists on iOS and Android.

The service is owned by Valve, which is owned by Steam and launches massive discount periods of two weeks three times a year, in the summer, fall and winter (Summer, Halloween and Christmas).

Steam has a large library of games that you can choose from. There’s several new games that will be out in the coming days, including Arma, Dog Duty and Hunger, among others.