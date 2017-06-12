3 Stocks to Buy to Beat Inflation

Inflation hasn’t been a major factor for investors deciding which stocks to buy over the past few years because the measure has been relatively flat.

Source: Pixabay

However, this year the Federal Reserve is expected to push forward with a series of interest rate hikes in order to try to ease the U.S. economy back onto a more normal path with less intervention from the central bank and its stimulus measures. While inflation readings have been lower than expected recently, the bank looks poised to stay the course anyway, saying that temporary factors have been causing inflation to slow and that it expects to see consumer prices pick up again.

With that in mind, it’s important for investors rearrange their portfolios accordingly and ensure they’re holding some positions in stocks that that will be able to provide returns that rise alongside inflation. It could be time to swap out some bonds and dividend stocks for investments that will insulate your portfolio as inflation ticks up.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) are three such stocks to buy to beat inflation.

Stocks to Buy to Beat Inflation: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Consumer goods stocks are great to own in any economic scenario because demand for their products is unlikely to waver. JNJ is a great pick in this industry because the firm has a widely diversified business that has proven its ability to outperform the wider market year after year.

Not only is Johnson & Johnson one of the few firms with a Moody’s AAA credit rating, but the company’s hefty 2.6% dividend yield is likely to continue growing faster than inflation.

The company has been able to consistently raise its dividend every year for more than 50 years, and the firm’s payout ratio suggests that those hikes will keep coming. When it comes to financially sound, safe bets that will help you keep up with inflation, it doesn’t get much better than JNJ stock.

Next Page