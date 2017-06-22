3 Stocks to Buy for Millennial Investors

According to USA Today, many Millennials are steering clear of the stock market, favoring more conservative approaches towards saving for their retirement.

Source: Shutterstock

Research has demonstrated that just 9% of Millennials characterize themselves as investors, while 46% characterize themselves as savers. The remaining 44% characterize themselves as spenders and are doing little to plan for their retirement years.

Millennials have no reason to fear the stock market, and those who do step into the area can find worthwhile stocks to buy in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

Here’s a look at why younger investors might find these to be profitable stocks to buy for their burgeoning portfolio — and why Millennials’ habits might be worth paying attention to for older investors as well.

Next Page