Stop! Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock Is Not a Bargain!

The success of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) spawned the investing careers of Peter Thiel and Elon Musk — neither of whom need an introduction as the head of Founders Fund and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), respectively.

And PayPal has come a heck of a long way itself. What began as a service primarily running the online payments facilitator for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) in the 90s and early aughts has morphed into a mobile and offline transaction platform.

It’s now a $65 billion company and the major domestic player in the mobile and offline payments market with a respectable cross border business. Their network is impressive as well with 200 million accounts and 15 million merchants. Neither Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) nor Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ) come close.

With such a large total addressable market (TAM) in digital commerce and a head start, PYPL looks well-positioned to own the market. But not so quick. Competitors abound and the current valuation of 44 times earnings doesn’t leave investors with much of a margin of safety.

The Total Addressable Market

TAM gets thrown about in the world of tech with wanton abandon. PayPal posits a TAM of over $100 trillion in digital commerce and money. The pie may very well be that large, but the question is how much of it PYPL can actually take.

PYPL is strong domestically, so it can be argued that the U.S. is its stronghold. But the massive retail markets in Asia in particular, have their own incumbents playing in this space.

Take one look at Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), that has pushed its IPO until next year. Ant was valued at $60 billion last year, and Alipay, it’s dominant business, processes half of mobile payments in China. That’s a lot of pie.

In the lead up to its IPO, Ant Financial has been busily gobbling up local competitors in Asia e.g., Kakao Pay in South Korea, Ascend Money in Thailand, partnerships in Europe with First Data and Vodafone… the list goes on.

What does this mean for PYPL? There are lots of big hands digging into the same pie.

PYPL Strengths

That all being said, PYPL isn’t going to get steamrolled immediately. Look at checkout conversion rates: 36% higher than competing wallets at 87.5%. That’s a compelling value proposition for merchants.

Account growth continues to remain strong at 10-11% quarter-over-quarter. Transactions per active account are up in the low double digits as well. Venmo, their free peer-2-peer app, has also been performing incredibly well with significant total payment volume growth.

