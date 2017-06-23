BlackBerry's rally hits the wall after disappointing Q1 >>> READ MORE
3 Stocks to Buy Before Summer Travel Takes Off

With a boost in leisure travel nigh, here are three ways to play the travel market

  |  By Luce Emerson, InvestorPlace Contributor
Summer is upon us, meaning we should see an uptick in leisure travel. Whether people are looking to spend some time at the beach or hit a popular tourist trap, this is a big season for companies that accommodate those desires.

Which stocks stand to benefit? The travel universe is so vast and the value chain fragmented. Do you play the online travel agencies (OTAs), or the deal companies, or the all-in resorts?

Here are three stocks to buy — one player in search and discovery, one cruiseliner and one OTA — to play the summer travel bump.

In no particular order…

