What is Taco Bell breakfast salsa? That’s a good question.

Source: Shutterstock

The new breakfast salsa from Taco Bell is as simple as it sounds. The fast food company has released a salsa specifically for use on its breakfast foods. However, the internet is a little confused by this new salsa.

The big question of “What is Taco Bell breakfast salsa?”comes down to if Taco Bell really needed to create an additional type of salsa just for breakfast. Honestly, it probably didn’t. According to the company, the salsa isn’t too spicy, but still has a little bit of kick to it, reports Delish.

The new breakfast salsa from Taco Bell comes in little yellow packages. This means it is similar in appearance to the mild salsa packages that the fast food chain offers. The company uses different color packages for different heat levels of salsa. This may mean that the breakfast salsa is closer to the mild salsa, in terms of how hot it is.

Taco Bell has been mixing up its menu over the last few years to bring new offerings to customers. The changes have included several hits with customers. Earlier this year the company introduced its Naked Chicken Chalupa, and customers loved it. The menu item was only around for a limited time, but it may make a return in the future.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa turned out to be a popular enough product that Taco Bell introduced a spinoff of the menu item. This came in the form of Naked Chicken Chips that can be dipped in cheese.