Target Corporation (TGT) Debuts Next-Day Delivery

By InvestorPlace Staff  |  Jun 28, 2017, 9:43 am EDT
   
InvestorPlace Staff

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) debuted a next-day delivery service on household essential items, with rollout in Minneapolis and select Minnesota markets.

  • Target Restock is response to Amazon’s Prime Pantry home delivery service, TechCrunch reports
  • New service enables shoppers to fill a box with household items and have it shipped to them
  • Only available to Target REDcard holders, for now; other payment options available at checkout
  • Some brands, products not available through service, including produce, fresh groceries
  • At $4.99 fee. service is $1 cheaper than Prime Pantry. Both services have 45-lb. box limit
  • Target has been testing delivery options since 2013
  • TGT stock up <1% in pre-market trading; up 3.6% in last five days
