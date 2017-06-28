Target Launches Next-Day Delivery Tests

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) is testing out next-day delivery in some areas.

Source: Shutterstock

Target’s next-day delivery option is called Restock. It allows customers to order up to 45 pounds of items and have them shipped to their homes the next day. This offer covers 10,000 essential items. This includes personal care, baby items and similar products.

While using Target Restock, customers will be able to track the weight of the items that they are ordering. This will let them know how much more room is left in the Restock box. Orders that are placed by 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday are eligible for the new shipping option.

Target Restock is currently only available at select test locations. The stores that are testing out the Restock shipping option are located in Minnesota. Customers that do choose this shipping option will have to pay $4.99 for the next-day shipping.

Target does note that there may be cases when the products bought through Restock aren’t able to make it the next day. It says this will most often occur if orders are made after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, or over the weekend. Instead, of showing up the next day, these orders will make it to customers the following Tuesday.

Customers that chose to order through Target Restock won’t be able to cash in on any promotional or sale prices. The company also notes that it chose 45 pounds as the weight limit because it matches up closely with a full shopping cart.

