Taylor Swift Is Back on Spotify: What ‘Twitter’ Has to Say …

Taylor Swift’s entire music catalogue is back on Spotify, and the singer chose her timing strategically.

It’s a well-known rumor that Swift’s “Bad Blood” is about her ongoing feud with fellow pop star Katy Perry, and the former country star chose to release all her music on Spotify on the same day of the release of Perry’s new album.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the move:

@_leemunro: “ Taylor Swift putting her music on Spotify the day Katy Perry released her new album is the level of petty I aim for in life.”

putting her music on the day Katy Perry released her new album is the level of petty I aim for in life.” @mashable: “ Taylor Swift returns to Spotify because Katy Perry needs some shade.”

returns to because Katy Perry needs some shade.” @film_girl: “ Taylor Swift brought her music back to Spotify and dropped prices on her albums at the exact same time Katy Perry ‘s new album dropped.”

brought her music back to and dropped prices on her albums at the exact same time ‘s new album dropped.” @laurpage: “Anyone else noticed Taylor Swift comes back on Spotify the day Katy Perry ‘s album is released…. That’s deffo not coincidental # clawsout .”

comes back on the day ‘s album is released…. That’s deffo not coincidental .” @LatinoMILF: “Katy Perry stole Taylor Swift‘s backup dancers, Taylor Swift stole Katy Perry‘s new album celebration, Spotify listens, and fans.”

What do you think of Swift’s decision?