The Tennessee Whiskey Trail Is Now a Thing

There’s a Tennessee Whiskey Trail now, which is being supported by local government and leadership.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and House Speaker Beth Harwell congratulated Tennessee Distillers Guild, which launched a new journey that will allow you to learn the history of the wheat or barley based alcoholic beverage down South.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail received plenty of support from a state that prides itself in having the finest whiskey around (possibly). It takes you through 25 distilleries across the state that you can find with a map and an app you can download on your phone, tablet or computer.

Once you arrive at a location, you will learn the history behind that distillery’s whiskey, whether it be bourbon, rye or corn whiskey. Naturally, you will get an opportunity to try the various types of whiskey each location offers throughout the course of your Tennessee Whiskey Trail.

“Our history is so deep, and it needs to be shared,” Sen. Bill Ketron said. “And now that we’re uncorking this today with our whiskey trail, each one of the distilleries will have their own history that they can tell as they’re making the spirit. It’s a great opportunity for Tennesseans, it’s a great opportunity for all of us to be excited about.”

Will you be heading to the Volunteer State anytime soon?