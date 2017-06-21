Tesla Inc (TSLA) News: Autopilot Software Chief Quits After 6 Months

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) new Autopilot Software Chief Chris Lattner announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

The tech wiz had only been around for six months before revealing to the world that the electric car maker is not as good of a fit for him as he thought it’d be. Lattner was previously working for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), where it is rumored he was poached away from.

The former Tesla Autopilot Software Chief spent 11 years in Apple, most recently working behind Swift, the tech giant’s newest programming language. He was hired by Tesla following a controversial period for the electric car maker’s Autopilot feature.

A test drive in 2016 saw Joshua Brown die in an accident that saw a Model S crash against a semi truck. However, the National Transportation Safety Board recently determined that Tesla was not at fault for the crash.

The Autopilot feature warned the semi driver to keep his hands on the wheel, and he did not comply, resulting in the crash. Nevertheless, Tesla received plenty of negative publicity following the tragedy as questions were raised regarding the safety of Autopilot.

The automotive and tech industry have been working hand in hand over the last couple of years, hoping to develop a consistent and safe self-driving car that can be used on the road. However, this concept is still in its testing stages and it will take a few years before people feel comfortable being in these vehicles.

TSLA shares fell 1.1% Wednesday.