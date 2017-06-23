Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) appears to be impervious to gravity. TSLA stock has rocketed nearly 80% higher this year, setting all-time highs seemingly every other day.

And yet, despite enviable stock performance, the exodus of executives continues. A proper braindrain is taking place with key people like the energy sales director, VP of products and programs and the CFO all out at a critical juncture. Just a couple days ago, top Autopilot engineer Chris Lattner announced his departure … just a few months removed from being hired away from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

None of this seems to be unnerving Tesla bulls, though. The EV (and now solar) company is worth $64 billion by market cap, larger than any other American automaker.

But at these heights, the odds no longer favor the optimists, and investors and traders have numerous reasons to pile into a still robust short-selling crowd around TSLA stock.

Sanity Check

Tesla has dropped “Motors” from its moniker, and CEO Elon Musk has tried to convince people that it’s transitioning into an energy company. But make no mistake: Tesla is an automobile company that competes with other automobile companies.

Companies, I would add, that are actually profitable and have been pushing into the electric category themselves.

Many investors seem to need a reminder of the pieces on the board, so here’s a quick look:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM

(NYSE: Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: VLKAY

(OTCMKTS: Audi’s E-tron SUV will be available next year with a range of over 310 miles.

E-tron SUV will be available next year with a range of over 310 miles. Hyundai is debuting its IONIQ Electric this year and a 200-mile SUV is slated for next year.

is debuting its IONIQ Electric this year and a 200-mile SUV is slated for next year. Kia showed off its new Kia Stinger GT at the Detroit Motor Show in January.

showed off its new Kia Stinger GT at the Detroit Motor Show in January. Jaguar has an all-electric I-PACE SUV coming out next year.

has an all-electric I-PACE SUV coming out next year. Mazda has announced zero-emission vehicles to be on sale by 2019.

I’ll stop there.

I haven’t even mentioned China yet, but why beat a dead horse? These cars aren’t pipe dreams, either — these are competitors that will be on dealer lots this year or next. Price-wise, many of the sedans will compete with the upcoming Model 3, and they will have more sex appeal that the admittedly somewhat awkward-looking Bolt.

So, it’s no wonder that Musk would like the investing community to believe that he’s building a clean energy conglomerate. However, reality points us to Tesla’s primary, revenue-generating products to be cars. Therefore, to say it’s a futuristic an all-encompassing energy company is disingenuous at best.

What about Tesla’s Battery Business?

But Tesla isn’t just cars — it’s batteries!

Yes, the lithium-ion Gigafactory has just begun producing batteries, but this is a more competitive space than many give it credit for. As it was put to me bluntly by a Chinese factory owner, batteries are commodities where economies of scale rule. Chinese factories will be able to compete on price relative to anything that comes out of a Gigafactory.

