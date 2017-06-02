Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is a “NexGen” Target to Watch

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is making a habit of crushing doubters and defying gravity, though TSLA stock is hardly an original act.

Not long ago, there was a company that Wall Street loved to hate. It was losing money and doing things differently than anyone had seen before. Earlier this week, that company’s share price hit $1,000. I’m sure you know who I’m talking about: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

And right now, the path of Tesla stock looks awfully similar to Amazon’s.

TSLA broke through a triple-top pattern to an all-time high on Tuesday, with the days leading up to and following the breakout coming on above-average volume — a very bullish signal.

We saw something similar occur in late March when TSLA stock was running up against its then all-time high around $290. It broke out to new highs on above-average volume, and while the rally continued for a couple of days, Tesla then pulled back twice over the next month to retest the old resistance level as support.

Based on recent trading action and historical trends, I expect the stock will continue to climb higher from here. However, we could first see a pullback to test the latest breakout area around $330. I would consider Tesla shares a buy at that level.

It’s also worth noting that there is additional support at the 50-day moving average (the blue line), which is currently around $305. So if you bought TSLA near $330, your risk would be limited to 12% assuming you use the moving average as a stop-loss.

Bottom Line on TSLA Stock

Despite this stock’s stellar trading, the bears continue to argue that Tesla’s business model will never allow it to grow into a highly-profitable, large-scale company. They may have a point, but the analysts who cover this stock think differently and actually foresee the company turning an annual profit of $5.86 a share in 2019. They then look for that to expand to $16.70 a share by 2021.

That kind of bottom-line growth is not found often in the current market environment and is why Tesla stock continues to hit new all-time highs.

There’s no question that Tesla, just like Amazon, is different. They both have leaders who are big thinkers and are looking to change the way things have been done for as long as we can remember. That’s a good thing, though, and is exactly what I look for when searching for NexGen companies.

That’s why I’m betting on the jockey here, and consider any weakness in TSLA stock to the $330 area as a great buying opportunity.