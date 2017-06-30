Tesla Model 3 Release Data May Be Revealed This Sunday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk is planning to make an announcement about the Tesla Model 3 release date this Sunday.

Source: Shutterstock

Elon Musk was responding to a person on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) when saying that he plans to announce more about the Tesla Model 3 release date on Sunday. The TSLA CEO only said that there would be news. He didn’t reveal any other details.

We do know that the Tesla Model 3 is set to be shown off in July. The first unveiling of the vehicle was last year, but the July showing will be for the actual production version of the car. The car will see an official release next year and there are already 400,000 preorders for it.

Customers that are looking to buy a Tesla Model 3 will spend at least $35,000 on the car. This makes it the cheapest of the vehicles that Tesla Inc sells. When it comes to customization, buyers can only change the color and wheel size of the electric automobile, reports CNBC.

The Tesla Model 3 will feature seating for up to five adults and will have a range of 215 mile per charge. The car will also support supercharging, TSLA’s Autopilot hardware is available and the car is being designed for a five star crash test rating.

Tesla Inc’s Autopilot has been in the news recently. The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that the feature wasn’t at fault for the death of a man back in 2016. The company has also earned solid crash ratings for its Tesla Model X. The electric SUV earned a five-star rating in each of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s crash test categories.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.