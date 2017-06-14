NHTSA Gives Tesla Model X Perfect Crash Ratings

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Tesla Model X has earned a perfect crash rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Source: Shutterstock

The crash tests from the NHTSA saw the Tesla Model X earning an overall rating of five starts. Here is a breakdown of all the individual crash test ratings that came together for the five-star rating.

Front Driver Side — Five Stars

— Five Stars Front Passenger Side — Five Stars

— Five Stars Overall Front Star Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Side Crash Driver Side — Five Stars

— Five Stars Side Crash Passenger Side — Five Stars

— Five Stars Front Seat Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Combined Rear Seat Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Side Barrier Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Overall Side Pole Star Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Overall Side Star Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Rollover Star Rating — Five Stars

— Five Stars Dynamic Tip Resul t — No Tip

t — No Tip Rollover Resistance — 9.30%

Earning five stars in ever category is a big win the for the Tesla Model X. During the frontal collision tests, the car slams into a wall at 35 mph. This simulates what it would be like if two cars travelling at this speed had head-on collision. The star rating is determined by how the the crash test dummy responds to the force, as well as other factors.

The side crash test that the Tesla Model X went through are made to replicate the damage of the car being hit in the side by another car, or a fixed object, such as a tree or pole. The rollover tests determine the danger of the vehicle tipping during a situation where the driver has lost control of it.

You can check out a video of the Tesla Model X crash tests below.

TSLA stock was up 1% as of noon Wednesday and is up 78% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.