The 10 Worst Stocks for 2017’s Second Half

The debate whether the June tech correction is a sign that the markets have nowhere to go but down for the remainder of 2017 wages on. Market strategist Laszlo Birinyi, head of Birinyi Associates Inc., sees the S&P 500 Index at 2,500 by September. If he’s correct, investors can expect gains of almost 3% over the summer. Not too shabby.

“We continue positive and were especially encouraged recently as investors were actually net buyers during the recent decline,” Birinyi wrote June 20 in a note to clients.

Not everybody, however, is convinced that the S&P 500 is going to keep going up.

“We see a pending top in the market in the next three to six months,” TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon said June 15 on CNBC.

While Gordon’s not an outright bear, his comments suggest that the good times are coming to an end. Even if Birinyi is correct, is it worth it to be fully invested in the market at a time when returns are getting harder to come by?

Tech stocks got a wake-up call, grocery stores really did, and now I believe these ten stocks could also face some pain in the second half of the year.

Next Page