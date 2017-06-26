The 3 Best Trades Right Now? The Whole Stock Market!

My weekend survey of equities revealed one big theme — the whole stock market is a buy!

Source: Shutterstock

And no, we’re not talking about scooping up the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. We’re not even talking about going for small-caps via the Russell 2000. This week’s best trades will allow us to buy up the stock market via exchange stocks. You know, the companies that own the marketplaces where traders gather to transact.

Though the charts of all three vary slightly, they are all boasting low-risk setups. Their current pattern goes by many names: bull retracement, bull pullback, swing buy. On their way to the moon, all three decided to pause for a bit last week. Sellers were allowed to exit with profits in tow while the prices of all three stocks retreated to potential support levels.

And now, it’s time for buyers to strike. A tight stop will keep the risk small, and if the uptrends persist, the rewards could be significant.

Enough with the preamble. Let’s hop to it. Here are three of the best trades to buy the whole stock market.

