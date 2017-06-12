The 7 Best ETFs to Buy for World Domination

If you’re looking to find the seven best exchange-traded funds to buy for world domination, you might want to start with the countries where the richest people live. Here’s why.

Every year, Forbes publishes a list of the world’s billionaires. In 2017, there were 2,043 billionaires, with the U.S leading the way with 565.

If you were an investor from Mars who just landed on Earth with a bunch of money but a lack of know-how to invest it, Forbes’ list would be a good place to start.

That’s because a country with a lot of billionaires also tends to develop lots of great companies. It’s the rare person who gets wealthy (nine zeros wealthy) without a reasonably affluent population to profit. So if I asked you which country is the best place to invest, based on the Forbes list you’d probably say it was the U.S. followed by China, a close second on the billionaire’s list with 319.

Investing in countries and regions outside the U.S. is an excellent way to diversify your portfolio beyond America’s borders. More importantly, it’s a great way to put some pop in your portfolio’s performance.

