The Best (And Worst!) Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett doesn’t just beat the market – he makes a mockery of it. Since Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) back in the middle of 1965, the conglomerate has more than doubled the average annual gain of the S&P 500.

But here’s something you won’t hear anywhere else – Buffett doesn’t love all of his stocks equally.

In fact, there are three dividend dogs that I bet he’d sell today if he could get away with it.

Let’s look at six of Buffett’s current income plays to separate his three buys from his three sells.

