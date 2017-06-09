The Best (And Worst!) Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett doesn’t just beat the market – he makes a mockery of it. Since Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) back in the middle of 1965, the conglomerate has more than doubled the average annual gain of the S&P 500.
But here’s something you won’t hear anywhere else – Buffett doesn’t love all of his stocks equally.
In fact, there are three dividend dogs that I bet he’d sell today if he could get away with it.
Let’s look at six of Buffett’s current income plays to separate his three buys from his three sells.