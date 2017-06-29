This 10% Yield Is Circling the Drain: Sell Now (PGP)

At the start of June, I warned investors to avoid a certain fund like the plague.

It’s down almost 10% since then.

Of course, anyone long the fund was turning a blind eye to the very real dangers lurking behind it. Today I want to talk about the mistake they made and how we can avoid repeating this blunder in the future.

First, let me tell you what fund I’m talking about.

It’s run by one of the greatest investment companies in the world, with one of the best track records out there; in fact, it’s one of the few companies that has consistently beaten the market for over a decade across most of its investments.

That company is PIMCO, and the fund that’s done so poorly lately is the PIMCO Global StocksPlus Fund (NYSE: PGP ).

Overhyped Fund Takes a Header



If you regularly read my columns, you may already know I’m no fan of PGP.

In June, I warned that the fund had an extreme and unsustainable valuation. And I’m not the only one who sounded the alarm. My colleague at Contrarian Outlook, Brett Owens, also wrote about PGP’s crazy nosebleed price back in April. The warning signs were there for anyone to see before buying into this sudden bearish turn.

Sadly, the market didn’t realize its mistake in an orderly fashion; like most stock-based funds, PGP takes the escalator up and the elevator down.

So why exactly did investors suddenly sell $11.3 million worth of PGP shares in less than a week?

To answer that question, let’s go back to the three basic rules of closed-end fund (CEF) investing.

