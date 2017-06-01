Why Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Is Set To Outperform

On a recent trip to Des Moines to teach a class for financial professionals, the weather didn’t cooperate. This kept me from flying.

So a road trip was in order.

Now, it’s a 20-hour trip by car from Florida. While the plan wasn’t to drive straight through, tunnel vision kept me going.

By the 18th hour, I was just a couple of hours away from my destination. So I decided to stop and grab some sleep at a local hotel. Without even knowing it, I was in Hannibal, MO — the boyhood home of author Samuel Langhorne Clemens (the real name of writer Mark Twain).

After a nap, I toured the area made famous by the fictional exploits of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, and then made my way to Des Moines.

Noticing the number of coal cars heading west got me to thinking about several articles written recently about the death of coal. I found the irony of the situation funny.

You see, in 1897 the New York Herald proclaimed that Mark Twain was grievously ill and near death. A report followed that Twain died — and legend has it that newspapers printed his obituary.

Of course, Twain didn’t die for another 13 years. But when he learned of his “death” he said, the report of his death was an exaggeration.

It’s the same for coal…

Now don’t get me wrong, the coal industry will never be as important to the U.S. economy as it was in the early part of the 20th Century. But writing coal’s obituary is nothing short of foolishness.

Here’s Why…

By any standard, coal still fuels power plants in the United States. In fact, coal continues to produce about 30.4% of power generation in the United States.

Still, those numbers will continue to decrease over time. But what is true in the United States just isn’t so for the rest of the world.

You see, China is key to the future of coal. China burns 4 billion tons per year — four times more than the United States and six times the amount the entire European Union burns annually. And it isn’t slowing…

The use of coal will increase in China through at least 2040. There are 368 coal-fired power plants under construction with another 803 in various stages of planning. Even if the Chinese government takes steps to reduce air pollution by burning cleaner natural gas, it will take decades to build the infrastructure to accomplish this.

In the meantime, the country will install scrubbing technology rather than permanently closing its coal plants. That means coal will remain in high demand for the foreseeable future.

But China isn’t the only country tied to coal. India will be the second-largest coal consumer before the end of this decade. They project to double their use of coal through 2040. They are currently constructing 297 coal-fired plants — with another 149 projected.

In total, there are more than 2,400 coal-fired power plants either under construction or in the planning stages globally. This means the capacity that India and other emerging Southeast Asian countries will build is nearly double the existing capacity in the United States today.

So in short, no, coal is NOT dead.

