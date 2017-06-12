A Tale of 3 High-Yield Stocks: 2 to Avoid, 1 to Buy

With great yield comes great risk.

A double-digit yielder is a pretty rare thing. Among the 7,000 or so stocks, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds on the market, a relative handful (135) dole out 10% or more in annual income. And because sky-high yields are often the product of tanking share prices or excessive risk, many of them are traps – and only a select few are worth considering. Today, I’m going to show you a trio of stocks that yield more than 12% and have earned a closer examination.

But first, let me show you just how rough it is for the big-income club.

The following table is a quick look at the world of super-high-yielding stocks, according to stock screener FinViz, and how they have performed both since Jan. 1, and over the past year or so.

If you were asking Lady Antebellum, she’d tell you “It ain’t pretty.”

More than half of these stocks have merely come up square or worse over the past five and 12 months, and nearly three-quarters have underperformed the market! There’s a little chicken-and-the-egg going on here, of course – some of these stocks yield more than 10% because they’ve been battered so much, but some of these stocks yield more than 10% because they need to entice investors to invest in high-risk businesses that are capable of putting up such lousy performances.

Naturally, if you add income payments into these figures, the underperformance isn’t as stark, but you have to ask yourself – if a high dividend is merely helping you break even with the market, what’s the point? Just buy the SPY and go home.

Investors who actually want to beat the market with massive total returns need to weigh sky-high payouts against business quality, dividend growth and the potential for big returns ahead.

That’s why today, I’m looking at three dividend powerhouses yielding 12% or more that look attractive at first glance, but only one of them is a buy.

The other two are toxic traps that will quickly poison a retirement or other long-term portfolio.

