Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Accessories Give Early Look at Device

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a look at new iPhone 8 accessories. Today, we’ll check out that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Accessories: Accessories that are allegedly for the iPhone 8 are showing up online, reports BGR. The new accessories that are in the leak include a screen protector and case for the smartphone. The size of the screen protector determines that the iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch screen. The case also give an idea at the device’s dimensions and it will likely be closer to the iPhone 7 in size. The larger display on a smaller device is possible due to the removal of much of the bezel surrounding the screen.

iOS 11 Charging: A new sound for charging devices is hiding in the iOS 11 beta, MacRumors notes. The name of the file for the new charging sound is “engage_power.caf.” This sound is different than “connect_power.caf,” which plays when an iOS device connects to a Lightning cable. The new sound last a little longer and is more clear. It is possible that this sound will let users know when a device is wireless charging. Rumors claim that Apple will introduce wireless charging with the release of the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Dummy: There is a new video of an iPhone 8 dummy unit, reports 9to5Mac. The video gives Apple fans a full look at the dummy unit of the device. It shows off the glass case and other features that are likely coming to the smartphone. The video also gives measurements for the device. It is a little larger than the iPhone 7, but not as big as the iPhone 7 Plus. The dummy unit appears to be made based on the same CAD files that other dummy units have used.