Thursday’s Vital Data: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Twitter Inc (TWTR)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower this morning, marking the third down morning in a row. Oil remains the narrative for selling pressure on Wall Street, with some analysts calling for crude to hit $30 per barrel before the bear market in black gold ends. Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims and May leading indicators are due out later this morning, while Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.04%, S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.02%.

On the options front, volume was about average on Tuesday, with about 15.5 million calls and 13.4 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio continued to see whipsaw activity, diving to 0.59 from yesterday’s perch at 0.72. The 10-day moving average, which aims to smooth out these gyrations, held at a two-month high of 0.66.

Turning to Wednesday’s options activity, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) just completed its two-day entrepreneur conference in Detroit, and Baird issued a positive follow-up for the company. Elsewhere, Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL ) saw heavy call activity ahead of last night’s strong quarterly earnings report. Finally, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) drew quite a bullish following after a report surfaced saying the company’s improved video ad strategy is starting to pay off.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alibaba just spent two days in Detroit telling American entrepreneurs how they can sell their goods to Chinese consumers. The conference was apparently well received, as many were intrigued by access to the Chinese retail market, and the chance to diversify away from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Analysts at Baird, who also attended the conference, held a “generally bullish outlook” on Alibaba’s export marketplace, noting that “presenters suggested that Alibaba is nearing an inflection point in selling imports from North America.”

BABA stock rose more than 3.6% following Baird’s report, with the shares finally putting some distance between themselves and round-number support/resistance at $140. BABA options traders noted the breakout, and sent more than 521,000 contracts across the tape — 72% of those call options.

The short-term bull case for BABA has not gone unnoticed either, as the July put/call open interest ratio has fallen to 0.57, with calls nearly doubling puts among options set to expire next month. What’s more, BABA is already trading north of peak July call OI of roughly 40,000 contracts at the $140 strike, meaning there should be little in the way of options-related resistance until the shares look to test $145.

