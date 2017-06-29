Thursday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are trending higher this morning, at least all save the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite. Banking stocks are leading the way after three of the U.S.’s biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s stress tests. According to the Fed, U.S. banks have “strong” levels of capital and should be able to survive even a severe recession and keep lending.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.07%, S&P 500 futures are up 0.04% and Nasdaq-100 futures have dropped 0.61% as traders take profits from yesterday’s gains.

On the options front, volume remained in line with average for the past several weeks. About 15.1 million calls and 12.2 million puts changing hands on Tuesday, as bullish bets rose amid a broad Wall Street rally. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced to 0.68, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.64.

Driving Wednesday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) calls were in high demand after the banking giant boosted its dividend and increased its share buyback program. Meanwhile, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) call traders are going to be sorely disappointed as the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA ) merger deal has fallen through. Finally, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) dropped on news that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) was developing a GPU designed specifically to mine cryptocurrencies.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

After passing the Fed’s stress tests with flying colors, Bank of America went out and heaped the rewards on its shareholders. BofA hiked its dividend by 60% to 12 cents per share and authorized a share buyback program of $12 billion through June next year. It was everything BAC stock traders were looking for after the Fed stress tests, and the shares responded by rallying more than 2.5% yesterday.

What’s more, BAC stock is up another 3.2% this morning, rewarding the flood of call traders in Wednesday’s session. Volume spiked to more than 1.2 million contracts, with calls gobbling up roughly 79% of the day’s take. Mixed in with that volume was the largest block trade of the day, according to Trade-Alert.com.

A block of 60,000 July $24 strike calls traded late in the day for the ask price of 59 cents, or $59 per contract. Breakeven for the trade is $24.59, which BAC is hovering just below in premarket trading this morning — anything above that is pure profit for this trader.

Next Page