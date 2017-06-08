Thursday’s Vital Data: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) and Pandora Media Inc (P)

U.S. stock futures are in rally mode this morning, as Wall Street hopes for positive outcomes this Super Thursday. Former FBI Director James Comey will testify, the U.K. election is taking place and the ECB has left its key interest rates unchanged, noting it expects to leave rates alone for an extended period of time. The overall mood on the Street, however, is bullish as most traders continue to eye economic growth as a more significant driver for the current rally.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.01%, S&P 500 futures have gained 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures have jumped 0.23%.

On the options front, volume moderated back below average on Wednesday, as only about 13.8 million calls and 13.2 million puts crossed the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked lower to 0.58 and the 10-day moving average held at 0.61.

Diving into Wednesday’s options activity, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) held its annual investor meeting this week, offering details on the Model 3, Model Y and a new mystery project. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) was front and center for options traders following news that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) would lay off 1,000 workers after acquiring “Yahoo” and AOL. Finally, Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) is whipsawing as investor hopes for an acquisition fade, but Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) keeps hopes alive with investment speculation.

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

At the company’s annual investor meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk outlined details for the Model 3, the Tesla semi truck, the Model Y and a mystery product. For the Model Y, Musk said that creating a new platform for the vehicle would allow Tesla to build the SUV with “substantially less capital expenditures.” Musk anticipates the SUV to begin deliveries in 2019 and that demand will exceed the Model 3.

As for the mystery vehicle, Elon Musk had only this to say: “I would just really recommend showing up for the semi truck unveiling. Maybe there’s a little more than we’re saying here.”

As a result, TSLA stock edged further into all-time-high territory, pushing through resistance at $350. Options traders, meanwhile, remain quite reserved when it comes to TSLA’s prospects. On Wednesday, more than 440,000 contracts traded on TSLA, with calls only making up 53% of the day’s take. What’s more, the current June put/call open interest ratio arrives at 1.56, rising sharply from 1.39 back on May 31.

In other words, TSLA options traders remain highly skeptical of the stock’s advance, and appear to be expecting a retreat — possibly once the Model 3’s begin hitting the streets (a sell on the news event).

