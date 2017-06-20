Trade Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock While It Bombs

Just when we thought that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) was getting out of the penalty box, it trips anew. Monday after hours the stock fell 2% as management warned that things aren’t going as well as they thought.

It’s taken months for CMG to finally stop the slide that the food disaster caused. Evidence was a 35% rally that started in December. But since May, it’s given back over 10% of it.

That partial giveback alone is not concerning enough for me to put it back in the penalty box. But last night’s flag from management could be a game changer. They told us that operating costs will be higher than anticipated, so I am guessing that they are still spending to entice traffic.

There was a time when CMG customer lines came free. Now it seems they overspend on promos. The health scare was devastating to the victims, but it also crippled Chipotle’s stock. I bet it will never go back to what it once was. They simply need to find the new niche.

The good news: The rally off the $380 area was emphatic enough that it states that Chipotle stock was too low there. We also now know that $500 was also incorrect so somewhere in the middle lies the truth. Here we are with CMG down 6% and near $431, which is the mathematical balance between two recent extremes. So going long here for a trade cannot be too big a mistake.

I am not going to risk $431 buying the stock outright. I will however use options to sell risk in CMG against fears that are not likely to materialize. No, I am not a perma-bull in fact my last trade was a bearish one for CMG.

Fundamentally, CMG stock has never been cheap, with a price-earnings ratio of 131. So I am not going long value. But rather I am betting on the price action pure and simple. If CMG stock falls 20%, I am willing to temporarily own the shares. So I will sell puts for the opportunity to generate income from these undue fears.

With this news bit from management, analysts will downgrade CMG stock. The saving grace is that most of them already have it as a hold.

