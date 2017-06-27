Trade of the Day: Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

To receive further updates on this Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Before the New York trading session kicked off Monday morning, the gold market imploded and traded more than 1.8 million ounces in less than a minute during the London session. The selling frenzy looks like a flash crash that could have been triggered by a “fat finger” order. However, it’s not certain that it wasn’t just a big position looking for an exit before the year-half ends. In either case, it reveals some uncertainty in the gold market that we think will be amplified in gold miners.

We recommend a put on Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM ) because the stock is right at resistance and could easily break support at $32 on the way back down.

‘Buy to open’ the NEM August 34 Puts (NEM170818P00034000) for a maximum price of $1.60.

