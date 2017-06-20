Trade JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock for Big Upside

Bank stocks are on the move. The financial sector — as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) — climbed to a new three-month high Monday. The who’s who of the industry, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) all participated in the bullish revelry. While the entire cohort looks admirable, though, JPM stock is in the spotlight for today’s commentary.

Let’s begin with an updated look at the sector.

The tell for XLF was the early June breakout that carried it back above the 50-day and 20-day moving averages, as well as the descending trendline that had defined its behavior for most of the year.

Traders seeking confirmation for breakout patterns often look to the volume indicator for clues. High volume always accompanies the best breakouts. These so-called accumulation days signal that institutions are entering the fray and increase the likelihood that the breakout sticks.

In this instance, XLF didn’t disappoint. The sector scored six accumulation days in a row providing compelling evidence that its ceiling breach was the real deal.

And it’s not just its absolute performance that’s making a comeback, on a relative basis financials are starting to outperform the S&P 500. Notice how the Comparative Relative Strength indicator (CRS) is now trending higher.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

What Does JPMorgan’s Chart Say?

The weekly chart of JPM stock shows just how much the stock gave back during its multimonth pullback.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

In Fibonacci lore, the typical stock retraces 1/3 to 2/3 before resuming its trend. The average pullback then usually falls within 38.2% to 61.8% of the prior advance. The Fibonacci retracement tool can be used to identify these levels.

If you look at this year’s retreat relative to the entire post-election ramp in the stock, JPMorgan Chase retraced between 38.2% and 50%. Viewed from that perspective, we can conclude that its pullback was normal, healthy and well within historical norms.

With the stock now having broken above its descending channel, its next ascent is well on its way.

