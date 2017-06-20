Trade of the Day: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

To receive further updates on this Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.



According to the EIA, there are 5,496 drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. right now, which is a three-year high. In the last month, there were 125 more wells drilled than opened.

The takeaway here is that the oil inventory overhang isn’t going away, and industry stocks that have been rallying while energy prices fell are probably overvalued in the short term. We like this position on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG ) as a way to profit from this “reversion” back to support. We expect investors will start pricing this in before we get too much closer to the end of the quarter and earnings season.

‘Buy to open’ the COG July 22 Puts (COG170721P00022000) for a maximum price of $0.65.



Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.



InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.



Most recently, John and Wade are co-options strategists of Turbo Trader Live — a live, interactive trading room service that runs two hours every trading day the market is open. Turbo Trader Live focuses on long call and put options, as well as long and short vertical spread strategies. Find out how to get in on the live trading action and start making real profits by clicking here.