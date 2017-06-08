Trade of the Day: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

To receive further updates on this U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) trade, sign up for a risk-free trial of Maximum Options today — 75% off during our Flash Sale!

A compelling bullish opportunity I see in the market right now involves U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA ). It’s a bit of a contrarian play at the moment, which is just when I like to get in there with a naked put write. Here’s what I recommend:

Sell to open the SLCA June 16th $32 put at about $0.30.

Silica is used in oil operations for extracting crude from the ground. So, it’s been hit hard because oil has been…but it shouldn’t be. When you look at the big picture, that’s the way we get oil these days, and it’s the most efficient way to do it. I felt it was time to make a bullish play on an unwarranted, overdone decline. And with SLCA at about $35, there’s a fair amount of room between the current level and our strike price.

So, if we can write a $32 put while sentiment ebbs — and put premiums creep higher — we’ll be in good shape. Nab this upfront option premium now, and as long as SLCA shares remain above $32 through expiration on June 16, we’ll ultimately walk away with full profits.

