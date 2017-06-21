Tropical Storm Cindy 2017: What to Expect and Where

Tropical Storm Cindy is hitting the Gulf Coast of Mexico Wednesday, causing heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Texas and Louisiana are being hit the hardest by the storm, which are at risk of experiencing flooding throughout the state. Tropical Storm Cindy is mostly affecting the upper part of the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday night will be difficult for the region, as well as most of the Deep South. Wednesday night will see the storm move north, causing landfall in Texas and Louisiana early Thursday morning.

The Deep South and certain parts of the Eastern United States will be hit the hardest on Thursday (apart from Texas and Louisiana), as these regions may face fresh water flooding. The flooding could include small streams, bayous, urban areas and some rivers nearby.

The at-risk area includes a stretch that goes for 600 miles across the Insterstate-10 corridor, extending itself from the Louisiana coast all the way to the Florida panhandle. This area includes western Georgia, and it is at a higher risk of being flooded than other parts of the South or East.

Tropical Storm Cindy first made its presence known over the weekend as some of these regions have experienced anywhere from four inches to eight inches of rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday.

At-risk cities include Tallahassee, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; Biloxi, Mississippi; and New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Louisiana.