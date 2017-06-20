Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

U.S. stock futures are mixed this morning, as the tech rebound continues while the rest of the market struggles to push into all-time high territory. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is out in force again today, with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaking in Amsterdam and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan holding a moderated discussion in San Francisco. Finally, House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver a speech on tax reform at 12:45 p.m.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.04%, S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.09% and Nasdaq-100 futures have rallied 0.03%.

On the options front, volume faltered a bit on Monday, be remained well above average for the past month. Overall, about 17.8 million calls and 13.5 million puts changed hands on the day. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio extended its recent decline, dropping to 0.58 from Thursday’s near-term peak of 0.80. The 10-day moving average, however, hit another one-month high of 0.65.

Turning to Monday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock drew heavy call activity amid the tech rebound, aided by a report on the strength of the company’s global IT revenue. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) begins a two-day conference in Detroit today for U.S. entrepreneurs looking to sell to Chinese consumers. Finally, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is getting a boost after Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) said its high-end i9 CPUs won’t be ready until October.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)

For the second year in a row, Apple is the king of the hill when it comes to IT vendor revenue. According to Gartner, Apple generated $218.1 billion in IT and component revenue last year, blowing past second-place Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) by $79 billion. The report provided an extra boost for AAPL stock, which is making a comeback after being hammered in last week’s tech flash-crash.

Call options traders are also making a comeback with AAPL stock. Volume topped 1.05 million contracts on Monday, with calls accounting for an above-average 64% of the day’s take. But whether this AAPL call activity is profit taking or bullish bets remains to be seen, as the July put/call open interest ratio has risen from last Wednesday’s perch at 0.64 to its current reading of 0.68. Given the current trend, profit taking appears more likely, with traders taking advantage of the current rebound to take money off the table.

