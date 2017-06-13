Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Facebook Inc (FB) and General Electric Company (GE)

U.S. stock futures are turning higher this morning, as tech stocks rebound from two sessions of heavy selling and Wall Street turns its attention to the Federal Reserve. Tomorrow afternoon, the Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting, with fed funds futures pricing in a 95.8% likelihood of a 1.0 to 1.25 point rate hike.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.09%, with Nasdaq-100 futures rallying 0.20% and S&P 500 futures rising 0.15%.

On the options front, volume remained brisk on Monday, with about 16.9 million calls and 15.6 million puts changing hands on the session. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio pulled back to rest at 0.68, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.62.

Diving into Monday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) was flooded with call volume after the U.S. Treasury Department suggested major revisions to Wall Street regulations put in place after the 2008 crash. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) mitigated damage from the tech crash by finding key technical support. Finally, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) stockholders cheered as CEO Jeff Immelt said he would be stepping down on Aug. 1.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Banking stocks had been plagued by uncertainty in recent weeks, with the growing crisis surrounding President Donald Trump calling into question many of the administration’s pro-business initiatives.

But the House passed a bill to gut Dodd-Frank regulations last week, and the U.S. Treasury Department offered up a list of 100 possible regulation changes, including expanding the reach of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, easing the Volcker rule and scaling back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Add to this mix the near certainty that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates tomorrow, and banking stocks are in rally mode, with BAC stock gaining nearly 7% since Tuesday last week. BAC options traders have certainly taken note, piling into call options en mass.

On Monday, BAC options volume swelled to 898,000 contracts with calls snapping up an impressive 72% of the day’s take. What’s more, the July put/call open interest ratio has picked up where the June series left off. The influx of call volume had pushed the June ratio down to 0.49 by the end of May, and the July ratio has taken things a step further, dropping to 0.37 as calls continue to be added at a faster rate than puts.

That said, much of this optimism depends on Washington, and regulations have been stalling in the Senate, so it remains to be seen if this regulatory easing so many are betting on will come to fruition.

