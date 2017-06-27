Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures are pointing toward a lower open this morning, as tech stocks, led by declines in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), are headed lower once again. Wall Street appears a bit nervous ahead of a speech from Janet Yellen in London, even though the Federal Reserve chairwoman isn’t expected to offer any new information on monetary policy. Meanwhile, the Case-Shiller U.S. home prices index for April and the June consumer confidence figures are due out later this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have slipped 0.06%, S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.08% and Nasdaq-100 futures are sharply lower, diving 0.43%.

On the options front, volume was rather anemic on Monday, with only about 13.9 million calls and 10.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio bounced to 0.64, matching the 10-day moving average.

Driving Monday’s options activity, Apple saw increased call option speculation following a report the company has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ ) on a self-driving car initiative. Elsewhere, Facebook stock briefly hit new all-time highs on reports the company is in talks to products its own streaming TV content. Finally, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) attracted a rush of call volume as Thursday’s quarterly earnings report approaches.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

More news broke on Apple’s self-driving car initiative yesterday, as Bloomberg reported the company has leased several Lexus RX450h SUVs from Hertz’s Donlen fleet-management unit. HTZ stock surged more than 13% on the news, but AAPL stock edged lower for the day amid growing unease in the tech sector. Neither company responded to queries about the deal.

Aside from a spike in volume for AAPL options, it appeared to be business as usual for traders, despite the self-driving car news. Volume rose to a hefty 768,000 contracts, but calls only managed an average 64% of yesterday’s take. What’s more, it appears that some of AAPL’s call options activity in the past week has been of the sell-to-close variety.

Specifically, the July put/call open interest ratio has risen from last week’s perch at 0.68 to today’s reading of 0.69. It’s a minor increase, to be sure, but it is still a signal that put OI is gaining on call OI amid short-term traders.

Next Page