Don’t Let Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Fool You!

If you thought things could only get better from here for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO); think again. Exactly one year after going public as one of 2016’s most anticipated initial public offerings, Twilio still has a lot going for it … if you’re bearish. But is TWLO stock a short? Let me explain.

As discussed at the end of May, Twilio, a cloud communications play, is not a vehicle of choice for either value or bullish momentum investors. Bottom- and even top-line, the company is far from being profitable, has cash flow issues, an overly optimistic price-to-sales multiple and even warned with below-views guidance in early May.

I’m sure to receive a lot of hate mail for stating the obvious, as well as how TWLO’s technology differentiates it from others in the space. Some will say I just don’t get it. And to a certain extent, they’d be right — I don’t.

Admittedly, I’m more Luddite than technologist. But for those pointing to a Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) or an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) as examples that massive losses didn’t stand in the way of those companies; look again at what TWLO does. Oh that’s right, you can’t see what Twilio does. And therein lies a big difference in our view.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s my understanding Twilio does important stuff for obviously some important companies. But if you’re behind the scenes and can’t make money with a technology advantage today, what’s going to happen when the space grows increasingly competitive and commoditized? It’s unlikely anything good will come of that for TWLO stock investors.

Shares of Twilio have rallied in recent days. I’m guessing it’s on investor hope that Amazon’s proposed merger with Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) means surely Twilio is due for a bailout too? In fact, TWLO stock is up about 15% and has been hitting its best price levels since its earnings fallout in the last six days. Having said that, I’d still say think again if in fact the rally is resting on that belief.

Whole Foods has something of tangible value which Amazon can’t easily replicate or build by themselves — namely, over 400 points of distribution across the country to help conquer the grocery space. That’s a far cry from what Twilio has to offer.

It’s our belief a future business decision is more likely to have the tech giant cutting its relationship with Twilio and use less expensive proprietary technology. I’m not alone in thinking this. With other companies like Uber and Airbnb already pulling back their business, there has been speculation of Amazon eventually parting ways; though the bearish chatter has quieted of late.

So, what’s next? Is it time to short TWLO stock? Based on what’s going on off the Twilio price chart the idea does appear to have its share of warnings. Once again, I’m not alone in thinking this. Twilio shows bearish short interest of nearly 32%. That’s a hefty figure, which personally, I’d respect as additional evidence Twilio shares are not worthy of an investment.

Next Page