Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Is in an Uber-Competitive Space

Platform as a service (PaaS) company Twilio Inc’s (NYSE:TWLO) stock price has continued to struggle so far this year. It follows a tough fall 2016, when the stock briefly catapulted past $70 per share (September 2016). Since then, TWLO has fallen some 65% to a current $25.25.

Twilio stock swoon may make it look like the shares are trading at an appealing level right now, but TWLO is still very difficult to value.

Sales have literally skyrocketed since the company was founded in 2008, but Twilio has yet to achieve annual profit, or cash flows. That being said, the firm is a true leader as a major platform in cloud communications.

Customer concentration is a key concern among investors. Uber, the ubiquitous and fast-growing ride sharing company, is a top customer and accounts for more than 10% of total sales. During Twilio’s first quarter, Uber made up 12% of the total top line.

The problem is that Uber is diversifying to other providers, as well as its own internal communication services. In TWLO management’s words (from the latest conference call transcript), Uber is moving to a “more active multi sourcing program.”

TWLO Is Among Behemoth Competitors

WhatsApp is another big customer, also at roughly 10% of sales. After that, Twilio said its third largest client is only about 2% of the top line. So, the top 10 customers make up approximately 30% of sales. It’s certainly a concern, but the overall client base represents a who’s who of cloud-based software and tech firms.

Other customers include OpenTable Inc, Lyft (Uber’s archrival), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU ), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), DocuSign, and Box Inc (NYSE: BOX ). Most are growing sales rapidly, so as a result Twilio should be able to keep its sales pipeline healthy. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) is also a customer, and the relationship appears to be growing.

There is little denying Twilio’s relevance in cloud-based computing and letting companies talk with their customers. To use Uber as an example, Twilio lets drivers talk with passengers through Uber’s app, as well as via phone, text and voice. It’s the essence of how companies want to communicate with clients digitally.

Unfortunately, it’s also an extremely competitive subset of the tech industry. As Uber indicates, customer loyalty is an issue. And, SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL ) are the 800-pound gorillas in enterprise software with whom TWLO must compete. Salesforce and Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) are other, more direct competitors to Twilio, though they operate more specifically in corporate sales and finance/human resource departments, respectively. Yet, they are also formidable and deep-pocketed rivals.

